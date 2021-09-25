Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 627,386 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 627,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $12,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

NYSE TMST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 362,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $606.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.