Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.30. The company had a trading volume of 179,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.32. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -315.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

