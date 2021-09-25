Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,518 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $31,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

EXC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $49.24. 3,877,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

