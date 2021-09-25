Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

