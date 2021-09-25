salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.17.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

