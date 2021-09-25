ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

