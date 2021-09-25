Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,603.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,497.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

