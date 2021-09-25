Quilter Plc Purchases 457 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Bilibili by 57.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Bilibili by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

