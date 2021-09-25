Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 437,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.