Quilter Plc Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,037,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $176.06. 620,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,067. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.66. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

