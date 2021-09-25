Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 640 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average of $230.07. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

