CryptEx (CRX) One Day Volume Hits $7,516.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.19 or 0.00030921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $7,516.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00094654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.68 or 1.00005406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002388 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

