Typhoon Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,617.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $700,384.95 and approximately $24,617.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.25 or 1.00253855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.87 or 0.06838898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00770769 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

