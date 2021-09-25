Project Inverse Reaches One Day Volume of $74,204.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $422,361.98 and $74,204.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.25 or 1.00253855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.87 or 0.06838898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00770769 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

