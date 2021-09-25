Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) PT at $34.00

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.51. 522,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

