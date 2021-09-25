$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 10,124,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461,894. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.