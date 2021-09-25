Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.26.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

RARE traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $95.11. 232,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,998. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

