Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of Genmab A/S worth $133,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GMAB opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

