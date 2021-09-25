Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

SCVL opened at $33.65 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $950.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.