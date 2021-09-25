Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 637,646 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 637,646 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.17% of Cognex worth $174,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

