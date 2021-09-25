Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,305,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,413 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ball were worth $186,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.30 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.