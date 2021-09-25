Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 7,949 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.11% of NeoGenomics worth $218,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

