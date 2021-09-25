Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $252,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $504,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $3,280,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 101.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 330,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $114.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

