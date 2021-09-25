Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $351.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.13. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $352.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $20,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

