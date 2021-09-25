Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $316.70 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,127 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $316,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDB opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

