Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 371 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

