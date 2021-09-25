Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $310.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.