Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $476,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

