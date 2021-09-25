Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $57.09 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,541 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.50% of A. O. Smith worth $57,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 134,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $64.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

