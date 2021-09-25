$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

