NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $154.19 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

