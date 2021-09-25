Xponance Inc. Purchases 76,205 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,205 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

