Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.49 and its 200-day moving average is $293.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

