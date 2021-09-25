ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces $0.48 Variable Dividend

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.478 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

ING Groep has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ING shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ING Groep stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.