Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 406,072 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,072 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

CSX stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

