iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $104.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $684,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

