AXIS Capital Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

