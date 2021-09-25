Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $103.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

