Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $85.83 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64.

