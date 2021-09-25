Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

