$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.81. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NSIT stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 9.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

