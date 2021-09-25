iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.