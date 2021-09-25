Barings LLC Sells 215 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 444.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average of $169.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.