-$0.39 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.

NOVN opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.