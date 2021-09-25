Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,411 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $68,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

