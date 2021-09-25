$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million.

AIRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Airgain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Airgain has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

