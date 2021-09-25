Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,899,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,146,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after buying an additional 150,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 735,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

