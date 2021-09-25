iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

