Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

CSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $480.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

