Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 98.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,785,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BLK stock opened at $874.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $901.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $854.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

